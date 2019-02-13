Li Ning checks into India, signs endorsements worth Rs 85-cr in 2 months

It has taken the Chinese sports brand a long time to train its sights on India. Named after the country’s first Olympic medallist (gymnastics) Li Ning, the company tapped into American and European markets more than a decade ago, leaving India largely out if its portfolio, until recently.

But having finally done that, the brand is now looking for a big splash, signing two big endorsement deals in the span of a few months—P V Sindhu last week for Rs 50 crore and Kidambi Srikanth before that for Rs 35 crore. Also in its fold are doubles duo Manu Attri and B Sumeeth ...