JUST IN
Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal elected deputy chair of GSMA for two years
Aditya Birla Group, Nippon Life in talks to merge Indian life insurance JVs
Reliance Jio takes a bold call on financial services as competition rises
GSMA appoints Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal as deputy chair for a two-year term
Bombay Dyeing moves SAT against Sebi's Rs 2.25 cr fine, two-year market ban
India set to witness multi-billion-dollar 5G roll-out by leading telcos
IndiGo's 30 aircraft grounded due to 'supply chain disruptions'
L&T Realty, CapitaLand tie up to develop 6 mn sq ft of prime office space
High taxation limits growth of India's super luxury car market: Lamborghini
D2C Ecommerce acquires leading natural personal care brand Luxura Sciences
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Coal India Q2 profit rises 106% to Rs 6,044 crore, net sales up 29%
BSE net profit nearly halves to Rs 34 cr as margin plunges, expenses rise
Business Standard

LIC buys additional stake in Voltas for Rs 635 cr via open mkt transactions

LIC said it acquired Voltas' shares worth Rs 634.50 crore through open market transactions during the period from August 10 to November 4, 2022

Topics
LIC  | Voltas | Life Insurance Corporation of India LIC

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

LIC
Photo: Shutterstock

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has increased its shareholding in Voltas by buying an additional 2 per cent stake.

LIC said it acquired Voltas' shares worth Rs 634.50 crore through open market transactions during the period from August 10 to November 4, 2022.

The state-owned life insurer increased its shareholding from 2,27,04,306 shares (equivalent to 6.862 per cent) to 2,93,95,224 (8.884 per cent) in Voltas, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

Voltas is engaged in the business of air conditioning, refrigeration, electro-mechanical projects as an EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contractor both in domestic and international market.

Stock of LIC closed at Rs 633.30 apiece on BSE, up by 0.84 per cent, while Voltas scrip ended 1.24 per cent lower at Rs 834.40 apiece.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on LIC

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 20:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.