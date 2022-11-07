LIC buys additional stake in Voltas for Rs 635 cr via open mkt transactions

-
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has increased its shareholding in Voltas by buying an additional 2 per cent stake.
LIC said it acquired Voltas' shares worth Rs 634.50 crore through open market transactions during the period from August 10 to November 4, 2022.
The state-owned life insurer increased its shareholding from 2,27,04,306 shares (equivalent to 6.862 per cent) to 2,93,95,224 (8.884 per cent) in Voltas, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.
Voltas is engaged in the business of air conditioning, refrigeration, electro-mechanical projects as an EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contractor both in domestic and international market.
Stock of LIC closed at Rs 633.30 apiece on BSE, up by 0.84 per cent, while Voltas scrip ended 1.24 per cent lower at Rs 834.40 apiece.
First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 20:15 IST
