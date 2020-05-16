JUST IN
Life after lockdown: 3 new ways to shop - distance, distance, and distance

The last of a three-part series looks at how retailers and e-tailers are doing business amid the Covid-19 pandemic

Peerzada Abrar & Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Bengaluru/Mumbai 

Gone are the days when home delivery meant a man handing over a package, sometimes with a smile, into the hands of the person answering the door. Delivery boys now keep a distance, place the package outside the door, keep well away, and exchange fleeting masked glances in a ‘contactless’ delivery.

If there is one sector that has been swift to adapt to change, it is e-commerce and retail. “The interface with customers is high in retail. Retailers and e-tailers have been left with no choice but to introduce changes quickly to survive,” said Arvind Singhal, chairman, ...

First Published: Sat, May 16 2020. 23:49 IST

