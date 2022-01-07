Life insurers' new biz premium income nearly flat at Rs 24,466 cr in Dec

-
ALSO READ
Non-life insurers' premium income up 7% YoY to Rs 14,809 cr in June
Insurers' provision pool balloons as fatalities spike in second Covid wave
July non-life insurance premiums shrug off pandemic cloud: Care Ratings
Non-life insurers' premium up 19.46% at Rs 20,000 crore in July
ICICI Pru Life slips into red, logs Rs 186-crore loss in April-June quarter
-
Life insurers' collective new business premium income stayed nearly flat from a year ago at Rs 24,466.46 crore in December 2021, data from Irdai showed on Friday.
The new business premium, or the first year premium, of 24 life insurance companies had stood at Rs 24,383.42 crore in December 2020.
IPO-bound insurance behemoth LIC, however, registered a 20.30 per cent dip in its new business premium to Rs 11,434.13 crore during the month under review, according to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) data.
The country's largest and the only state-owned life insurer, LIC, had registered a new premium income of Rs 14,345.70 crore in the year-ago period.
The remaining 23 players in the private sector on the other hand witnessed a 29.83 per cent jump in new business premium in December 2021 to Rs 13,032.33 crore, against Rs 10,037.72 crore a year ago.
Among major insurers in the private sector, HDFC Standard Life posted a 55.67 per cent jump in new premium to Rs 2,973.74 crore; SBI Life up by 26.72 per cent to Rs 2,943.09 crore; Bajaj Allianz Life up by 69.56 per cent to Rs 1,164.55 crore.
Max Life jumped 31.90 per cent to Rs 1,013.08 crore; Tata AIA Life new business premium rose nearly 50 per cent to Rs 660.65 crore and Aditya Birla Sun Life registered a 5.87 per cent rise to Rs 544.20 crore.
However, ICICI Prudential Life witnessed a drop of 6.02 per cent in new year premium to Rs 1,380.93 crore in December 2021; Kotak Mahindra Life falls 0.91 per cent to Rs 563.94 crore; Aegon Life down by 36.75 per cent to Rs 1.29 crore; and Future Generali registered a fall of about 17 per cent to Rs 47.53 crore in its new premium income in December 2021.
On a cumulative basis, the first-year premium of all life insurers during April-December 2021 jumped 7.43 per cent to Rs 2,05,231.86 crore.
LIC's cumulative new premium income during April-December 2021 was down by 3.07 per cent to Rs 1,26,015.01 crore.
While the other 23 private sector players had a cumulative premium income of Rs 79,216.84 crore in nine months to December 2021, up by 29.77 per cent from the year-ago same period, according to data from Irdai
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU