Livpure to launch two new products in water purifier segment in FY21

Livpure aims to launch two new products in the segment in the next financial year. Presently, Livpure is the third largest player in water purifier segment and the company is known for its robust focus on category B and C towns.

“In October 2019, we launched two new models. Livpure has a network of over 10,000 retail outlets across the country. There are some geographies like North East and West Bengal that are not fully covered by us”, said Navneet Kapoor, chairman & managing director at Livpure Pvt Ltd.

Livpure forayed into the water purifier business in 2012. It has invested Rs 400 crore on the production facility at Manesar. A portion of the investments has also gone into the company's research and development unit at Bengaluru. Livpure's intelligent touch Reverse Osmosis have been a game-changer in the space. Of late, Livpure has rolled out smart and energy efficient and air conditioners.

“The reason we are getting into smart and smart air conditioners is that we hope to change the market dynamics with our differentiated approach. This move is aligned with the company’s ambition to eventually offer complete smart home solutions. We will keep on adding more services and appliances to our smart home platform later this year for the discerning consumers”, Kapoor said.

The Livpure Smart cooler uses technology to achieve air delivery of 4500 CMH (cubic metre per hour), air throw of 11 meters to provide fast cooling and can effectively cool down larger areas than the products offered by competitors. It continuously senses the temperature, humidity of the room and activates the circulation pump only when necessary, thereby delivering cooling with optimal water usage. It saves up to 20 per cent water during cooling process than other coolers available in the market.

Livpure air conditioners powered by HEKA technology works with Wi-Fi, to understand the user pattern and collects real time inputs every hour about outside weather conditions in order to deliver customized comfort and saves up to 40 per cent electricity bill through optimal use of compressor. Through a simple and interactive mobile app, consumers can convert their mobile into a remote and access the AC from anywhere.