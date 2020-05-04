Lockdown 3.0: Now, you can hail an Uber cab in green or orange zones

is resuming services in the green and orange zones in India, subject to social distancing norms specified by the government, and will continue to run its Essentials and UberMedic services in the Red Zones as well.

For green zones, “If you are booking a car or an auto ride, to maintain social distancing, we recommend not more than two riders should travel at a time, besides the driver.

No one should also be seated right next to the driver,” the India Team said in a blog post on Monday.

Similarly, Uber is resuming services in the orange zones outside of the containment areas. “ Please follow local government guidelines on the exact number of riders permitted to travel at a time in the car, besides the driver. No one should also be seated right next to the driver,” Uber said.

In red zones, which include most big cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, only essential services like Uber’s Essentials and UberMedic services will be operational.

Uber Essential is the cab hailing firm’s services for people who have to step out for unavoidable reasons like going for dialysis or going to someone’s house for caregiving.

Uber Essential is available in Bangalore, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Indore, Mumbai, Nashik, and Ludhiana.

UberMedic is the firm’s partnership with hospitals in different cities to transport their staff with specialised sanitization and social distancing provisions in the cars.

UberMedic is available in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Pune, Kolkata, Patna, Lucknow, Noida, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Agra, Ghaziabad, Jamshedpur, Surat, Guwahati.