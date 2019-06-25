Lower realisation, rising imports may hit steel firms' earnings: Analysts

The stock price of Indian steel producers like Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) are down 9-20 per cent since end of April. Concerns over future realisations and demand have turned the Street cautious, even as these companies posted strong performance for the quarter ending March 2019.

Among key worries are declining international steel prices and higher iron ore costs. Concerns over trade war, higher steel production in China, coupled with threat of global slowdown are also acting as an overhang. Due to the above-mentioned factors, ...