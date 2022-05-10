Lumax Industries moves Delhi HC over trademark infringement dispute

-
ALSO READ
upGrad files Rs 3 cr trademark infringement suit against edtech firm Scaler
HC orders blocking of rogue websites illegally telecasting cricket matches
EXCHANGE22 - India's 1st Sports Stock Exchange Wins over MyFab11 in a Copyright Infringement Tussle
Google removed 94,173 content pieces in December in India
Settle Hero trademark row via arbitration: Delhi HC to Munjals
-
Lumax Industries Ltd has filed a suit in Delhi High Court seeking to restrain Hindustan Auto Industries Ltd in relation to a dispute on purported trademark infringement and device marks.
The dispute is already pending before a trial court, stated the petitioner Lumax.
Justice Jyoti Singh, while allowing the petition on Monday, clarified that the court has not expressed any opinion on the merits of the case and the trial court shall decide the applications independent of any observations or narrative of facts given in the present order, which are limited to the disposal of the present petition.
Further, it directed the trial court to take up the petitioner's application under Order 39 Rules 1 and 2 CPC for ex parte ad interim injunction as well as an application for appointment of Local Commissioner on Tuesday.
The petition contended that the suit was listed on various dates before the trial Court where, for one reason or the other, while summons was issued, applications were filed, however, the appointment of the Local Commissioner was not being heard.
It is averred that thereafter, the matter was listed 'for orders' on the multiple pending applications but the same was not passed and the trial court again issued summons and notice in the applications.
In the order, the court stated that the affidavit filed by petitioners indicates that the respondent is unserved to date, which is apparently for the reason that despite the order of the trial court dated April 30, petitioners have not taken any steps as directed.
While this court deprecates the non-compliance of the court order by the petitioners in not taking steps to serve the respondent, however, considering the fact that several dates have passed and to date, for one reason or the other, respondent is unserved, this court deems it fit to request the learned trial court to hear the two applications before the summons in the suit and notice in the applications are served on the respondent, it read.
--IANS
jw/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU