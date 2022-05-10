MakeMyTrip to enhance business-to-business segment to tap corporate travel

-
ALSO READ
MakeMyTrip-owned RedBus plans integrated end-to-end online travel solutions
Business travel likely to shrink further in near-term: MakeMyTrip CEO
MakeMyTrip sees 150% rise in super-luxury, premium hotel bookings
MakeMyTrip to scale up financial services biz as it eyes wider user base
Over 50,000 MSMEs in Coimbatore to down shutters on December 20
-
Online travel services firm MakeMyTrip on Tuesday said it is planning to enhance its business-to-business segment, targeting large corporates and micro, small and medium enterprises to tap the opportunity in domestic corporate travel.
The company currently has over 1,650 mid-to-large corporates and more than 30,000 MSME clients. It has engaged over 2,6000 offline travel agents as it plans a bigger play in the business travel segment.
"The domestic corporate travel has opened across segments, and we expect that the growth will accelerate in the times to come," MakeMyTrip co-founder and Group CEO Rajesh Magow said in a statement.
To tap the opportunity, he said, "We are targeting large corporates and the SME segment through Quest2Travel and MyBiz platform".
Moreover, he said the company is engaging with over 26,000 offline travel agents through the 'MyPartner' platform and powering other online platforms such as Amazon Pay by leveraging the capabilities of the company's 'MyAffiliate' platform.
Commenting on how the B2B segment has shaped up for MakeMyTrip, Magow said, "From being a negligible contributor, the B2B space is now poised to deliver more than 10 per cent of our GMV. It is noteworthy that despite a late start, we have emerged as the largest OTA (online travel agency) in the corporate segment in terms of GMV as well as revenue".
MakeMyTrip said its current bookings indicate that the corporate travel segment has grown by nearly 46 per cent from pre-COVID levels.
"While growth is being witnessed across all corporate travel segments, one sub-segment that is shining bright is the demand coming in from Tier II and III cities. It is interesting to note that nearly 60 per cent of the hotel bookings for corporate travel is registered from cities beyond metros," it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU