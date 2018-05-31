Lupin appoints Nicholas Hart as head of specialty biz in US

Drug maker today said it has appointed as President of its Specialty business in US.

Hart will lead the specialty strategic business unit in the US and will be responsible for its business growth strategy and organisation.

Most recently, Hart was the Business Unit Head for Reproductive Health at Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Prior to Ferring, he served as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at URL Pharma.

"We are delighted to welcome Nick to at a crucial time as we prepare to launch in the US market and accelerate efforts to build our Specialty business," CEO Vinita Gupta said in a statement.

His knowledge and experience in the industry will be valuable for company's growth aspirations in the US market, she added.

Hart will be based in Baltimore, Maryland in the US, and will report to Gupta.