Lupin appoints Nicholas Hart as head of specialty biz in US

Hart will be based in Baltimore, Maryland in the US, and will report to Gupta

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Lupin Pharma

Drug maker Lupin today said it has appointed Nicholas Hart as President of its Specialty business in US.

Hart will lead the specialty strategic business unit in the US and will be responsible for its business growth strategy and organisation.

Most recently, Hart was the Business Unit Head for Reproductive Health at Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Prior to Ferring, he served as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at URL Pharma.

"We are delighted to welcome Nick to Lupin at a crucial time as we prepare to launch Solosec in the US market and accelerate efforts to build our Specialty business," Lupin CEO Vinita Gupta said in a statement.

His knowledge and experience in the industry will be valuable for company's growth aspirations in the US market, she added.

Hart will be based in Baltimore, Maryland in the US, and will report to Gupta.
First Published: Thu, May 31 2018. 17:59 IST

