M-cap of 8 of top-10 most valued companies erodes by over Rs 2.61 trn

-
ALSO READ
Wipro Q1 PAT jumps 36% YoY to Rs 3,243 crore, beats Street estimates
Infosys hits record high on robust revenue guidance; zooms 103% in one year
Infosys Q1 PAT jumps 23% YoY to Rs 5,195 cr; ups FY22 guidance
Infosys becomes 4th Indian company to touch $100 bn market capitalisation
Wipro Q1 preview: PAT may jump 14-19% YoY; eyes on EBIT margin, guidance
-
Eight of the top-10 most valued companies suffered a combined erosion of Rs 2,61,812.14 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest laggard.
In the top-10 list, Infosys and Wipro were the only gainers.
During the last week, the BSE benchmark slumped 1,774.93 points or 3.01 per cent.
The valuation of Reliance Industries (RIL) tumbled by Rs 79,658.02 crore to reach Rs 15,83,118.61 crore.
HDFC's valuation declined by Rs 34,690.09 crore to Rs 4,73,922.86 crore.
The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Bajaj Finance dropped by Rs 33,152.42 crore to Rs 4,16,594.78 crore and that of HDFC Bank dipped by Rs 27,298.3 crore to Rs 8,16,229.89 crore.
The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) tanked by Rs 24,083.31 crore to Rs 5,24,052.84 crore and that of State Bank of India eroded by Rs 24,051.83 crore to Rs 4,17,448.70 crore.
ICICI Bank's valuation tumbled by Rs 20,623.35 crore to Rs 5,05,547.14 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services dipped by Rs 18,254.82 crore to Rs 13,26,923.71 crore.
In contrast, the valuation of Infosys jumped by Rs 26,515.92 crore to Rs 7,66,123.04 crore and that of Wipro went higher by Rs 17,450.39 crore to Rs 3,67,126.39 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL was leading the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Wipro.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU