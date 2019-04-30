M&M pulls the plug on India's 1st e-car over flagging sales, safety norms

Mahindra Electric Mobility, the electric vehicle arm of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), has discontinued the production of the e2oPlus, the four-door hatchback based on the Reva platform, for the domestic market amid flagging sales and tightening safety regulations, said people aware of the development, marking the end of the road for India’s first electric car model. Mahindra produced the last unit of the e2oPlus on March 31.

Mahesh Babu, chief executive at Mahindra Electric, confirmed that the company had stopped the production of the model for the domestic market. The move, he said, ...