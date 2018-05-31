JUST IN
M&M, Tata Motors ink deal to deploy 1,000 e-cars each in Maharashtra

Last year, Tata Motors and Mahindra won an order of 10,000 and 9,500 EVs, respectively

Shally Seth Mohile  |  Mumbai 

Electric cars, Electric vehicles. e-cars, e-vehicles
Representative Image

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) and Tata Motors will deploy 1,000 electric vehicles (EVs) each across their range of passenger and commercial vehicles in Maharashtra, as part of an agreement they signed with the state government. The move is in line with Centre's electric mobility mission and rapid adoption of EVs. This is the second big mandate the duo has got from the government.

Last year, Tata Motors and Mahindra won an order of 10,000 and 9,500 EVs, respectively, from the state-run Energy Efficiency Services (ESSL). M&M inked two agreements - one for an additional investment of Rs billion in its Chakan plant for manufacturing of EVs and aggregates, another for exploring a strategic alliance that will enable Mahindra to deploy EVs across cities in Maharashtra.

To meet the objective, both the firms and the government will work closely with various fleet partners, taxi aggregators, logistics companies and others to deploy 1,000 e-cars over the next one year, Mahindra said.
First Published: Thu, May 31 2018. 21:44 IST

