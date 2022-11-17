JUST IN
M3M expects Rs 5000 cr in sales through 13-acre land acquired in Noida
Jeep India working on next set of portfolio for domestic market
India's TWS shipments double year-over-year in Q3, boAt leads: Report
Gautam Adani may set up family office overseas to manage ballooning wealth
DSP Investment Managers to acquire 10% stake in Equitas Small Finance Bank
Coal India banks on South Eastern Coalfields for output in Chhattisgarh
Alstom to design, manufacture 312 metro cars for Delhi Metro Phase IV
Former Twitter CEO Dorsey tweets 'nobody knows anything', Musk reacts
Looking into financial disclosures of Byju's: ICAI head Debashis Mitra
Indian PC mkt dips 11.7% in Q3CY22; demand to be slow for next 2 qtrs: IDC
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Jeep India working on next set of portfolio for domestic market
Business Standard

M3M expects Rs 5,000 cr in sales through 13-acre land acquired in Noida

Real estate firm will invest Rs 2,400 cr in mix-use project of housing, retail and service apartments

Topics
Real Estate  | Noida Authority | noida

Pratigya Yadav  |  New Delhi 

construction
The company plans to launch another 2 million square feet of retail-cum-office space soon in Gurugram

Real estate firm M3M has acquired 13 acres in Noida for Rs 827 crore in an auction, expecting to earn around Rs 5,000 crore with a mixed-use project on the land.

“We are entering the Noida market with an investment of Rs 2,400 crore in the project. We are targeting to commence this mix-use project, consisting of housing, retail and service apartments in the first quarter of 2023. This will also generate 10,000 direct jobs for people,” said Pankaj Bansal, Director, M3M India.

The firm will develop around 3 million sq ft, of which 40 per cent of the built up will be for residential use and the remaining 60 per cent for commercial. The commercial component will include retail and serviced apartments.

The total acquisition cost is around Rs 1,200 crore and the company will invest Rs 2,400 crore in the project, including land cost and stamp duty.

In total, Noida authorities auctioned land worth Rs 1,296 crore. "This is one of the largest auctions by the (Noida) authority and we aim to develop it as a landmark project,” Bansal said.

The company plans to launch another 2 million square feet of retail-cum-office space soon in Gurugram.

The company has 41 projects that have about 6 million square feet of retail space and about 28 million square feet of overall space. It launched 26 projects before 2018 and 22 projects have already been delivered.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Real Estate

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 17:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.