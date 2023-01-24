JUST IN
SBI Card Q3 net up 32% YoY to Rs 509 cr on strong interest income
TVS Motor Q3 net up 28% to Rs 304 cr; EV sales surge 80% to 29,000 units
HDFC AMC's Q3 profit up 3% to Rs 369 cr, revenue rises 1.8% to Rs 560 cr
TVS Motor Q3 results: Profit rises 22% to Rs 353 crore on price hikes
Tata Coffee consolidated Q3 net profit declines 45% to Rs 38 crore
PowerGrid InvIT Q3 net dips 6% to Rs 216 cr, income declines to Rs 331 cr
PNB Housing Q3 net rises 43% to Rs 269 cr; retail loan asset grows 6.6%
SBI Card Q3 profit rises 32% to Rs 509 crore, GNPA declines to 2.22%
Sunteck Realty's sales bookings rise 12% to Rs 396 crore on better demand
Price hikes, top-end car sales drive Maruti Q3 net up 130% to Rs 2,391 cr
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Dialysis business in growth mode amid rising treatment demand in India
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Pidilite posts surprise fall in Q3 net on higher input costs, weak demand

Pidilite, known for its synthetic resin adhesive Fevicol and waterproofing product Dr. Fixit, reported a 4.7% rise in cost of raw materials

Topics
Pidilite Industries | Pidilite | Q3 results

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
Meanwhile, demand in rural and semi-urban areas remain under strain, Managing Director Bharat Puri said in a statement

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Pidilite Industries, parent of adhesive brand Fevicol, on Tuesday reported a surprise 15% fall in quarterly profit, hit by higher input costs and weak demand.

Rising inflation has forced cash-strapped consumers in rural markets and smaller towns and cities to tighten budgets as they struggled to recover from the economic impact of COVID-19.

The Mumbai-based company said consolidated net profit fell to 3.04 billion rupees ($37.26 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31. Analysts on average expected the company to report a profit of 3.82 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The construction chemicals maker's consolidated revenue from operations rose 5.2% to 29.98 billion rupees, its slowest growth in nine quarters. Revenue in the year-ago quarter was inflated by price hikes, it added.

Pidilite, known for its synthetic resin adhesive Fevicol and waterproofing product Dr. Fixit, reported a 4.7% rise in cost of raw materials.

Meanwhile, demand in rural and semi-urban areas remain under strain, Managing Director Bharat Puri said in a statement.

Revenue from consumer and bazaar segment, which sells adhesives, craft materials and construction and paint chemicals to retail users, grew 6.9%. This segment accounts for 80% of the company's revenue.

The international units reported moderate sales growth, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation remained under pressure due to higher input costs and the impact of currency depreciation, the company said.

"While input prices have moderated, this is still to reflect in our gross margins as we were consuming high-priced inventory this quarter," Puri said.

Shares closed 1.13% lower at 2382.35 rupees, ahead of the earnings report.

($1 = 81.5780 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Anuran Sadhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Pidilite Industries

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 18:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.