Coronavirus impact: Indian firms with global ops brace for disruptions
Mahindra Ecole students develop district-wise tracker for Covid-19 cases

The date for tracker is obtained from credible sources including Ministry of Health and reputed news outlets, according to the developers

BS Reporter  |  Hyderabad 

A health official sprays disinfectants inside a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, at Inderprastha Bus Depot in New Delhi on Tuesday/PHOTO-DALIP KUMAR
Mahindra Ecole Centrale College of Engineering(MEC) students have developed a live district-wise tracker for Covid-19 cases in India. The date for tracker is obtained from credible sources including Ministry of Health and reputed news outlets, according to the developers.

This is probably the only district-wise tracker (http://covindia.netlify.com) in existence and is expected to prove helpful for people travelling in the country by avoiding virus-prone zones, claim Raghav NS, Ananta Srikar, Rishab Ramanathan, Rohith Gilla, Anchit Sharma and V Meghana Reddy, the students of MEC who have created the website. A dedicated team of students has been assigned to pull out data from relevant sources and update the map on the tracker after thorough cross-checking and verification.

This application can also be installed as a web-app on any smart phone. Mahindra Educational Institutions, the wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra Group's IT venture Tech Mahindra collaborated with Ecole Centrale Paris in 2014 to establish MEC collocated with the Tech Mahindra Technology Park in Hyderabad.

First Published: Tue, March 17 2020. 19:53 IST

