JUST IN

Mahindra Holidays reports Q1 PAT at Rs 29.8 cr on account of higher revenue
Bank of Baroda Q1 net profit increases 79.3% to Rs 2,168 crore; NII up 12%
Godfrey Phillips India's Q1 net profit rises 16.6% to Rs 131.05 crore
Sundram Fasteners' net profit rises 14.5% to Rs 138.03 cr during June qtr
Apple revenues from India nearly doubled in June quarter: Tim Cook
Metro Brands posts net profit of Rs 106 cr in Q1; revenue rise two-fold
Emami Q1 net profit down 7% to Rs 72.69 crore due to high inflation
Ashok Leyland Q1 profit at Rs 68 cr Q1 on strong volumes vs year-ago loss
Piramal Enterprises Q1 net profit slips 9% to Rs 486 cr; revenue up 22%
HDFC Ltd net profit surges 22% YoY to Rs 3,668 crore in June quarter
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

5G auction day 5 concludes, will continue for few more days: Vaishnaw

5G auction nears Rs 1.50 trn mark on Day 5; bidding to resume on Sunday

Business Standard

Mahindra Holidays reports Q1 PAT at Rs 29.8 cr on account of higher revenue

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd on Saturday reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 29.8 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, boosted by higher revenue

Topics
Mahindra Holidays | Q1 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
Mahindra Holidays reports Q1 PAT at Rs 29.8 cr on account of higher revenue
Mahindra Holidays

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd on Saturday reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 29.8 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, boosted by higher revenue.

The company had posted a consolidated loss after tax of Rs 21.4 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 604. 85 crore against Rs 370.87 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Focus on adding room inventory at a faster pace along with creating immersive experiences at its resorts helped the company deliver the highest ever resort revenues, higher occupancies and member spends, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) Managing Director and CEO Kavinder Singh said.

Member additions have been robust with higher average unit realisation, he added.

On a standalone basis member additions for the quarter stood at 3,807, with a cumulative member base of around 2.7 lakh.

During the quarter, the company said with the addition of a new resort at Gangtok and the extension of Udaipur resort have added 107 rooms.

It has a total inventory of 4,617 rooms across 84 resorts, the MHRIL said.

On the company's European operations, Singh said Holiday Club Resorts (HCR) delivered a significant improvement in Timeshare and Spa Hotels Revenues despite unprecedented cost pressures due to high inflation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Mahindra Holidays

First Published: Sat, July 30 2022. 21:15 IST

`
.