Mahindra Logistics ramps capacity, adds 14,000 jobs ahead of festive season

Ahead of the festive season, third-party logistics company Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL) has scaled up its operations, ramping up hiring and expanding capacity.
As part of the expansion, the company plans to recruit more than 14,000 employees on a seasonal basis adding to its third-party workforce, it said today.
Alongside, the company is adding solutions like pop-up facilities across eight major cities in the country aggregating to 1.1 million square feet. These additions are for its e-commerce customers spanning across fulfilment center, sort centre and returns processing centres, which would ensure efficient and timely delivery to customers.
Also, the company has increased its last mile reach by opening multiple last-mile delivery centers across the country. These centres are equipped to deliver more than 100,000 shipments per day for small as well as large packages.
Under its electric delivery brand EDEL, Mahindra Logistics will also be procuring different types and classes of electric vehicles from OEMs as it establishes a pan-India EV presence. EDel’s portfolio has been extended to 400 vehicles and would be operating across 12 major cities in India which includes Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad Kolkata, among others. It also plans to scale it up to 500 EVs, contingent upon delivery and registration.
“One of the challenges faced during this festive period is the spike (3X to 5X) across categories for a very short span of time. Rapid scale-down, after the festive peak, only adds to the complexity. The key lever to manage peaks is meticulous planning. Being an asset-light company, we use our network of business partners for transportation and delivery. We work in a collaborative way with our customers and business partners to handle these challenges,” the release quoted Rampraveen Swaminathan, managing director and chief executive officer at Mahindra Logistics Limited as saying.
