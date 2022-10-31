Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services raises Rs 275 crore by issuing bonds

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services on Monday said it has raised Rs 275 crore by issuing on a private placement basis.

A meeting of the committee of directors was held on October 31, 2022 and it approved the allotment of 2,750 secured redeemable principal protected non-convertible market linked debentures, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The face value of the bond is Rs 10 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 275 crore.

stock was trading at Rs 202.25, down 1.68 per cent on the BSE.

