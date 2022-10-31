Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services raises Rs 275 crore by issuing bonds

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra XUV 400 EV launch: Where to watch, time, features and price
Top headlines: India Inc's overseas fundraising, Vistara-AI merger talks
Mahindra group: M&M, Mahindra Holidays may jump up to 25%, charts show
Tech Mahindra Q1 results today: How company performed in last four quarters
M&M to unveil Mahindra XUV 400 EV this week; here's what we know so far
-
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services on Monday said it has raised Rs 275 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.
A meeting of the committee of directors was held on October 31, 2022 and it approved the allotment of 2,750 secured redeemable principal protected non-convertible market linked debentures, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The face value of the bond is Rs 10 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 275 crore.
Mahindra Finance stock was trading at Rs 202.25, down 1.68 per cent on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 16:04 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU