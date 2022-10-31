JUST IN
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Q2 net profit rises 2% to Rs 116 crore
Business Standard

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services raises Rs 275 crore by issuing bonds

Topics
Mahindra Finance | Bonds | Fundraising

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

fundraising
Photo: Shutterstock

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services on Monday said it has raised Rs 275 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

A meeting of the committee of directors was held on October 31, 2022 and it approved the allotment of 2,750 secured redeemable principal protected non-convertible market linked debentures, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The face value of the bond is Rs 10 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 275 crore.

Mahindra Finance stock was trading at Rs 202.25, down 1.68 per cent on the BSE.

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 16:04 IST

