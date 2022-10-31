JUST IN
Yotta Infra to invest Rs 39,000 cr in UP in 5-7 yr in data centre business

The investments will go towards constructing the data center campus, procuring IT equipment and other hardware by Yotta and its customers

Press Trust of India  |  Noida 

Data centre company Yotta Infrastructure will invest Rs 39,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh over the next 5-7 years, a top official of the company said on Monday.

The Hiranandani Group firm has committed investment under a memorandum of agreement signed with the UP government.

The investments will go towards constructing the data center campus, procuring IT equipment and other hardware by Yotta and its customers, Yotta Infrastructure, Co-founder and Chairman, Darshan Hiranandani told reporters at the launch event of Yotta D1 data centre.

"We will see investment of Rs 39,000 crore in and around this campus. The first building has already been completed... We have started work for two other buildings which will be completed in 12-15 months. We will put up one building every 18 month," Hirandani said.

The committed investment includes investment made for Yotta D1.

"Each data centre will cost Rs 6,500 crore. The committed investment is for six data centres. We have already started work for D2 and DE which shall be ready in 12-15 months," Yotta Infrastructure Co-Founder and CEO, Sunil Gupta said.

The company has set-up hyperscale data center, Yotta D1, at its Greater Noida Data Center Park, with an investment of around Rs 1,500 crore.

In addition, the foundation stone laying ceremony of the next two data center buildings Yotta D2 and D3, was also performed during the launch ceremony.

The company will make an additional investment of Rs 5,000 crores in IT equipment in Yotta D1.

Yotta D1 claims to have capacity to house 5,000 racks across seven server floors and offers fail-safe, 48-hour power backup on full load.

Spread across 20 acres, the Yotta Greater Noida Data Center Park will offer a total capacity of 30,000 racks, 4 dedicated fiber paths and an IT power capacity of 160 megawatt.

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 14:54 IST

