MakeMyTrip partners Meru to offer sanitised cab services at major airports

on Wednesday said it has partnered with Meru to provide sanitised cab services for all the major airports across the country.

Through this partnership, the company aims to continue extending a seamless and connected air travel experience on a single platform from booking flight tickets to experiencing a safe and contactless cab journey, with greater emphasis on hygiene and safety of travellers, said in a statement.

Some of the safety procedures include ozone sanitisation inside the cab, Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) sanitisation of the cab's exteriors, temperature check of the driver-partner at the designated sanitisation hubs at the airports.

Additionally, upgraded hygiene measures within the cab include Air-protect Barrier sheet between the rider and the driver-partner, availability of alcohol-based hand sanitiser in the cab, among others.

Through this partnership, we are confident of addressing one of the most real concerns of travellers during this difficult time, that of their safety. The partnership will help us provide a seamless and safe experience and takes one big worry away for our users who are flying, by helping them pre-book their airport transfers," Chief Business Officer Ground Transport, Parikshit Choudhury said.





With its exemplary safety standards for both riders and drivers, this partnership will help prioritise travellers' health and safety at all times of their journey, he added.

Meru has always put its best foot forward when it comes to riding safety and reliability. During this challenging time, we have implemented seven-tier safety measures in order to provide safe ride experience to our passengers, driver-partners and also our ground staff.

With this partnership, Meru compliments MakeMyTrip by providing safe and sanitised ultra-hygienic cab services to all the passengers travelling to and from the airport, Meru Mobility Tech COO Sandeep Dongre said.

To offer a safe environment to air travellers, MakeMyTrip is also working with airline partners to elevate safety standards at various travel touchpoints.