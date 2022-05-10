Canara Bank probes fraud in unit after whistleblower complaint: Report

-
ALSO READ
Some banks stop credit for oil imports by Rosneft-owned Nayara: Report
Gap between 2nd Covid jab, booster to be reduced to 6 months: Report
All aspects related to Bengal train accident will be probed: Rly official
Nupur Recyclers to set up 200 EV charging points, battery swapping stations
Nupur Recyclers IPO closes day 3 with over 41.37 times subscription
-
By Nupur Anand
MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian state-owned lender Canara Bank is investigating fraud in its housing finance unit Can Fin Homes, after a whistleblower complaint highlighted irregularities in certain accounts, said a direct source.
The whistleblower letter, sent at the end of December and also addressed to Reserve Bank of India and the National Housing Bank, said there were irregularities at one of the branches.
"We decided to act on this complaint given the severity of the situation and found out that there were frauds in 37 accounts worth 39 million rupees ($504,149.54). We have made provisions of an equal amount," said the source, who declined to be named as the discussions were private.
Fake income tax return documents had been submitted for those accounts, the source said. An internal committee was still probing the matter to find out more about the nature of the fraud.
Canara Band and Can Fin Homes did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.
Stocks of Canara Bank and Can Fin Home fell 8% and 7% respectively after media reports suggesting the central bank may also investigate the fraud. However, in a regulatory filing, Canara Bank said it had not received any intimation from the regulator about such an investigation.
RBI did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.
Earlier this month, Canara Bank posted a net profit of 16.66 billion rupees for the quarter through March, compared to 10.11 billion rupees a year ago.
($1 = 77.3580 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nupur Anand; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU