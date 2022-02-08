MakeMyTrip to scale up financial services biz as it eyes wider user base

-
ALSO READ
Early recovery for travel portals, little impact of likely third wave seen
Business travel likely to shrink further in near-term: MakeMyTrip CEO
Analysts bullish on NBFCs despite RBI's PCA framework
MakeMyTrip sees 100% return to travel in pharma, realty, other corp sectors
MakeMyTrip and Amazon Pay form strategic tie-up to offer travel services
-
MakeMyTrip (MMT) is scaling up its financial services business to widen its customer base, increase presence in semi urban areas and improve its profit margins.
India’s largest travel portal began selling financial services products such as travel loans and insurance during the pandemic under a separate entity called TripMoney. The initiative was launched as the company looked to weather the business disruption. Now two years on the company is targeting growth.
Currently the financial services products sold on MMT or subsidiary Goibibo websites are available for its customers only. However now the company will be offering insurance products for even those who do not purchase air tickets or hotel accommodation on its platforms.
“We want to open financial services to other customers through a direct channel. We will have a TripMoney app soon,” said MMT’s group chief executive officer Rajesh Magow. It will also offer forex cards.
The company has tied up banks, insurance companies and NBFCs for the services. In the past 12-15 months the company sold around two million small sized insurance policies that offered coverage for quarantine expenses, home protection and mobile thefts during trips. Magow said the book now pay later scheme (BNPL) facilitated five lakh trips and has a monthly offtake of around Rs 25 crore.
According to him, the BNPL scheme will be a growth driver for the financial service business and the company sees a market for such products especially in semi urban areas.
MMT’s chief technology officer Sanjay Mohan said the company is using technology and data to better customer experience and make it easier for them to avail financial services.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU