Malaysia's IHH Healthcare offers $1.35 billion for Ramsay-Sime Darby JV

-
ALSO READ
Fortis parent IHH sued by US fund Emquore for $6.5 bn over 2018 takeover
Over 35,000 displaced in Malaysia's 7 states due to floods after heavy rain
Budget 2022: Healthcare seeks priority status, increase in fund allocation
Malaysia workers seek judicial review of Supermax deal to supply UK NHS
Death toll from Malaysia's floods rises to 17; nearly 70,000 displaced
-
Ramsay Health Care Ltd and Malaysia-based Sime Darby Holdings have received a $1.35 billion buyout offer from IHH Healthcare Bhd for their Asia joint venture, the Australian hospital operator said on Tuesday.
The proposal gives Ramsay Sime Darby an indicative enterprise value of 5.67 billion ringgit ($1.35 billion) on a cash-free, debt-free basis, Ramsay Health Care said.
Sime Darby and Ramsay Health Care own 50% each in healthcare firm Ramsay Sime Darby.
IHH Healthcare, Asia's largest private healthcare group, confirmed the conditional, non-binding proposal in a separate statement, saying the talks were in preliminary stages and that there was no certainty the deal would materialise.
Ramsay and Sime Darby have agreed to a period of exclusivity for four weeks to allow Malaysia's IHH to conduct due diligence and negotiate a sale and purchase agreement, Ramsay said.
Shares of Ramsay Health Care rose as much as 2.6%, while those of IHH Healthcare inched higher.
(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar and Harshita Swaminathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU