Transport Corporation of India Q3 profit rises 23% to Rs 95 crore
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals swings to Q3 loss due to windfall tax

MRPL swung to a third-quarter loss from a year-ago profit on Monday, hurt by the government's windfall tax on some fuel exports and a surge in the cost of materials consumed

Topics
Q3 results | Petrochemicals | MRPL

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) swung to a third-quarter loss from a year-ago profit on Monday, hurt by the government's windfall tax on some fuel exports and a surge in the cost of materials consumed.

The crude oil refiner reported a net loss of 1.88 billion rupees ($23.1 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of 5.86 billion rupees a year earlier.

The government levied a windfall tax on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuels midway through last year, which, MRPL said, hits its results by 20.46 billion rupees in the quarter.

MRPL, a subsidiary of the government-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd, said its cost of materials consumed surged 32.2% to 244.95 billion rupees.

Its throughput rose to 4.48 million metric tonnes (MMT) from 4.35 MMT. Revenue from operations increased nearly 24% to 309.66 billion rupees.

MRPL's shares have gained 2.6% so far this month, following a roughly 5.5% drop in the last quarter of 2022.

($1 = 81.4910 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Meenakshi Maidas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 23:22 IST

.