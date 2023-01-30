JUST IN
Textiles major Welspun India Q3 net profit declines 66.55% to Rs 43.83 cr
Manufacturing, services sector log 8.27% attrition in Q3: Report
BPCL Q3 results: Net profit falls 36% to Rs 1,747 cr, revenue up 13%
L&T Q3 results: Net profit rises 24% to Rs 2,553 cr, rev beats estimates
TechM net falls 5.3%; enterprise biz crosses $1 bn in quarterly revenue
Mindspace REIT net operating income rises 16.8 % YoY on strong leasing
GAIL Q3 profit drops 90% on petrochemical, natural gas marketing woes
GAIL Q3 net falls 92% to Rs 246 cr on higher prices, Russian gas disruption
Nippon Life India Asset Management Q3 PAT up 18% to Rs 205 crore
Orient Green Power dec quarter net profit rises 55% to nearly Rs 10 crore
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Sebi bans 14 entities from securities market for 4 years period
icon-arrow-left
Bajaj Finserv net income jumps 42% to Rs 1,782 crore in Q3: Report
Business Standard

Textiles major Welspun India Q3 net profit declines 66.55% to Rs 43.83 cr

Welspun India on Monday reported a 66.55 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 43.83 crore in the third quarter ended December 2022, impacted by lower sales

Topics
Welspun India | textile market | Q3 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Welspun India
Welspun India

Home textiles major Welspun India on Monday reported a 66.55 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 43.83 crore in the third quarter ended December 2022, impacted by lower sales.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 131.06 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Welspun India said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,904.05 crore as against Rs 2,437.92 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

"The global environment remained challenging during Q3 FY23 due to inflation and slowdown across our key markets," Welspun Group Chairman B K Goenka said.

Despite the challenges, he said, "Our domestic consumer business continued to consolidate its leadership position with 'Welspun' brand footprint at over 10,600 outlets and clocking its highest ever quarterly revenues during the quarter, growing in excess of 39 per cent YoY."

During the quarter, the home textiles segment clocked a revenue of Rs 1,757.50 crore as compared to Rs 2,250.77 crore in the year-ago quarter. The flooring business registered Rs 168.42 crore revenue as against Rs 190.92 crore in the same period last fiscal, the filing added.

In a separate filing, the company said it has signed a brand licensing agreement with The Walt Disney Company for the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) region.

"The licence will give Welspun the rights to design, develop, manufacture and distribute a complete range of home textiles products leveraging Disney's vast franchises and characters across Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Lucas brands," it said.

Welspun India CEO and Joint MD Dipali Goenka said, "Our collaboration with Disney will enable us to further enhance consumer living spaces with market leading solutions and experiences for all retail channels and consumers across EMEA.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Welspun India

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 22:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.