JUST IN
Sebi gives nod to appointment of Ramamurthy as MD & CEO of BSE
Kotak Mahindra Bank arm to raise up to $1 billion for data centres
IPO-bound OYO reports Rs 63 crore profit in April-September with Sebi
Surge in bookings, cost cutting fuel 8-fold surge in IPO-bound OYO's Ebitda
Dailyhunt and Josh parent firm VerSe Innovation lays off 150 employees
Four senior execs quit BharatPe, to pursue 'entrepreneurial passions'
NDTV promoter firm RRPR Holding transfers 99.5% shares to Adani's VCPL
Passenger vehicle makers to spend Rs 65,000 cr on capacity expansion: Icra
Bharat Biotech gets nasal vaccine nod for use as mix-match booster
Govt offers Coal India flexibility to levy mine closure costs to consumers
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Sebi gives nod to appointment of Ramamurthy as MD & CEO of BSE
NBCC gets Rs 271 cr order in stalled projects of erstwhile Amrapali Group
Business Standard

Mankind Pharma acquires stake in Upakarma Ayurveda for undisclosed sum

Mankind Pharma on Monday said it has acquired a majority stake in Upakarma Ayurveda, engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling ayurvedic and herbal products for an undisclosed amount.

Topics
Mankind Pharma | acquisition

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Mankind Pharma
Mankind Pharma | Photo: Website

Mankind Pharma on Monday said it has acquired a majority stake in Upakarma Ayurveda, engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling ayurvedic and herbal products for an undisclosed amount.

The company's decision to invest will empower Upakarma Ayurveda to develop a wider range of products and offerings, the drug firm said in a statement.

"The current lifestyle has become strenuous where people find it difficult to focus on their health. To fulfil their requirements, consumers are considering Ayurvedic remedies for long-term sustenance and boosting immunity over time.

"As Mankind Pharma works towards improving the healthcare of people, we have associated with Upakarma Ayurveda in order to cater to the emerging needs of consumers," Mankind Pharma Vice Chairman and Managing Director Rajeev Juneja said.

Mankind Pharma acquired the ayurvedic soulutions firm through one of its subsidiaries.

Upakarma Ayurveda Founder & Managing Director Vishal Kaushik said that with the partnership, the company is hopeful that quality ayurvedic solutions will reach far and wide.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mankind Pharma

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 23:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.