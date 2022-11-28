Mankind Pharma acquires stake in Upakarma Ayurveda for undisclosed sum

on Monday said it has acquired a majority stake in Upakarma Ayurveda, engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling ayurvedic and herbal products for an undisclosed amount.

The company's decision to invest will empower Upakarma Ayurveda to develop a wider range of products and offerings, the drug firm said in a statement.

"The current lifestyle has become strenuous where people find it difficult to focus on their health. To fulfil their requirements, consumers are considering Ayurvedic remedies for long-term sustenance and boosting immunity over time.

"As works towards improving the healthcare of people, we have associated with Upakarma Ayurveda in order to cater to the emerging needs of consumers," Vice Chairman and Managing Director Rajeev Juneja said.

Mankind Pharma acquired the ayurvedic soulutions firm through one of its subsidiaries.

Upakarma Ayurveda Founder & Managing Director Vishal Kaushik said that with the partnership, the company is hopeful that quality ayurvedic solutions will reach far and wide.

