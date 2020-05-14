Manpower shortage a challenge to ramp up textile production: Gokaldas MD

Getting adequate manpower to ramp up production to meet the demand is one of the major challenges the textile industry is facing, said Sivaramakrishnan Ganapathi, managing director of India’s largest apparel exporter, Gokaldas.

More than 50 per cent of the first quarter is lost from a production standpoint, but the company is hoping that it would be able to resume 100 per cent operations by June. "The challenge started even before the nation-wide lockdown, as the textiles and apparels got impacted when coronavirus affected China, and the availability of a lot of raw ...