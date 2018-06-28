Market cap of top 100 global companies up by 15% to $20 trillion: Report

The total market capitalisation of the top 100 global companies has increased by 15 per cent since last year to $20 trillion, as the US retained the leading position with 54 companies in the list, says a survey.

According to PwC's Global Top 100 ranking, released today, the total capitalisation of the top 100 global companies has grown on a year-on-year basis, since the global financial crisis.

Amazon is the strongest performer in terms of absolute increase in market capitalisation, gaining $ 278 billion or 66 per cent in value compared to 2017.

It's followed by two Chinese companies - Tencent, up by $ 224 billion or 82 per cent, and Alibaba, rising by $ 201 billion or 75 per cent. The next three highest performers in absolute terms are all from the US Microsoft, Alphabet and Apple.

Others in the top 10 in terms of absolute increase in market capitalisation include Ping An Insurance (up by $ 90 billion), ICBC (up $ 89 billion), Boeing (up $ 85 billion), Berkshire Hathaway (up $ 81 billion).

According to the report for the fourth year running, the US accounts for more than half of the top 100 (54 companies, down from 55 in 2017). It also weighs in with 61 per cent of the overall market capitalisation, down from 63 per cent last year.

"48 per cent of growth in the past year has been contributed by US companies, on the back of strong economic conditions and their pre-eminent position in the technology sector," the report said.

Meanwhile, the market capitalisation of the companies from China in the top 100 leaped by 57 per cent compared to 2017, with 12 Chinese companies making the top 100, up from 10 last year. Hong Kong also contributed another two companies, up from one in 2017.

No Indian company made it to the list.

Meanwhile, despite coming sixth in terms of absolute growth in value, Apple retained pole position in terms of market capitalisation for the seventh year in a row.

Apple has also returned more cash to shareholders than any other company, handing back another $ 31 billion to investors in dividends and share repurchases in calendar year 2017 (having distributed $ 29 billion in calendar 2016), the report said.

Sector-wise, technology remains ahead of the financial sector in market capitalisation for the third successive year, with consumer goods in third place.

The global top three are still technology companies Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft followed by Tencent in fifth position and Facebook in eighth, down from sixth last year, the report said.