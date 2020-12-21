JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Govt may invite expressions of interest for Shipping Corporation this week
Business Standard

Market value of 8 of 10 most valued firms zooms Rs 1.25 trillion

HDFC, TCS, and Bajaj Finance emerged as the biggest gainers

Topics
Market valuation of firms | market valuation | stock market trading

Press Trust of India 

defaults, NPA, growth, credit, economy, gdp, market, shares, stocks, valuation, growth, profit, loss
Over the past week, the BSE benchmark gained 861.68 points or 1.86 per cent

Eight of the top-10 valued domestic companies together added Rs 1,25,229.25 crore in market valuation in the past week, in line with a bullish broader market trend, with HDFC, TCS, and Bajaj Finance emerging the biggest gainers.

Over the past week, the BSE benchmark gained 861.68 points or 1.86 per cent. Only Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever witnessed erosion from their market valuation, rest eight companies including HDFC Bank and Infosys made gains.

chart
.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, December 21 2020. 01:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.