Sheela Foam pledges 1.5 crore for 10,000-bed quarantine centre in Delhi
Business Standard

Maruti launches BS VI compliant S-CNG variant of S-Presso at Rs 4.84 lakh

The new trim comes with one litre engine delivering a mileage of 31.2 km/kg

Press Trust of India 

The company aims to sell the next 1 million green vehicles in the next couple of years
The company aims to sell the next 1 million green vehicles in the next couple of years

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it has launched BS VI compliant S-CNG variant of S-Presso, priced between Rs 4.84 lakh and Rs 5.13 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The introduction of the S-CNG variant is in line with the company's commitment to expand its green vehicle portfolio in the country, MSI said in a statement.

The new trim comes with one litre engine delivering a mileage of 31.2 km/kg, it added.

"With the launch of the new trim, we are strengthening our efforts towards sustainable green mobility," MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.

Having already sold one million green vehicles, including CNG, smart hybrid vehicles, the company under its 'Mission Green Million', aims to sell the next 1 million green vehicles in the next couple of years.

The company sold 1,06,443 factory-fitted CNG vehicles across the country during 2019-20.
First Published: Mon, June 22 2020. 20:06 IST

