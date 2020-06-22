Marginal rise in 'against' votes by mutual funds on resolutions in FY20

Domestic (MFs) voted ‘against’ 2,500 resolutions proposed by across annual general meetings (AGMs), extra-ordinary general meetings (EGMs) and postal ballots in FY20 (2019-2020).

This took the share of ‘against’ votes to 3.84 per cent, marginally better than previous financial year’s share of 3.76 per cent, showed data sourced from nseinfobase.com.

In FY20, cast their votes on over 67,000 such proposals. Of this, 85 per cent were in favour. The 'for' votes have increased by 133 basis points (bps) than last financial year.

Experts point out that share of ‘against’ votes by is unlikely to see a sharp jump in near-term.

“In India, bulk of the equity is still held by promoters. While we have seen some instances of coming together as a group and blocking corporate decisions in the past, fund houses are not configured to turn activist investors,” said Dhirendra Kumar, chief executive officer of MF tracker Value Research.





“MFs tend to sell the shares if they are not comfortable with the corporate decisions being taken. However, nudging by market regulator has led to some amount of improved participation,” he added.

Industry experts add that in several cases ‘abstain’ vote is like a tacit approval that MFs give to proposals, while at the same time managing to avoid on-record admission that they are backing the proposed resolution.

While share of abstain votes has reduced from record peak of 12.5 per cent in previous year to 10.98 per cent in FY20, it is still the second highest tally for the last four years.

In several cases, MFs tend to abstain from voting, citing that the investment is being held is in a passively-managed fund or an arbitrage scheme, where equity position is only taken to set it off derivatives market position.

However, the (Sebi) has directed MFs to play a more active role, regardless of nature of their investments.



Experts say MFs need to frame a principle-based voting policy and vote accordingly.

“A detailed policy laying down the specific scenarios on how the fund house is likely to vote is important. For instance, MFs’ voting should not be influenced by the names of directors or nominees,” said Shriram Subramanian, founder and managing director of Ingovern, a proxy advisory firm.

“If they are principally against more than ten-year tenure for an independent director, then they should simply vote against such a proposal,” he added.

In December last year, Sebi laid down stewardship code, where it said that even if quantum of holding is low or it is managed passively, MFs should consider intervening if the resolution is not in favour of minority shareholders.

The stewardship code says that reasons for intervention could also include environmental factors.

The others could be social and governance risks, leadership issues, financial performance of the company, corporate governance-related practices, remuneration, strategy, litigation, etc.

While the stewardship code was supposed to come into force on April 1, 2020, Sebi has given extended timeline for implementing it to July 1, due to challenges related to Covid-19.