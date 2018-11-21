Maruti Suzuki launches Ertiga 2018 today, price starts at Rs 744,000

The country's largest carmaker (MSI) Wednesday launched a new version of its multi-purpose vehicle Ertiga priced between Rs 744,000 and Rs 109,000 (ex-showroom price Delhi).

The petrol variants, including two automatic trims, are priced between Rs 744,000 and Rs 995,000, while diesel variants are tagged between Rs 884,000 and Rs 109,000.

The petrol variants of the new Ertiga are costlier by up to Rs 71,000 from the outgoing model. Similarly, the diesel versions are costlier by up to Rs 20,000.

The model would compete with the likes of CR-V, Mahindra Marazzo, among others in the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) space.

"The next-gen Ertiga has been designed with thoughtful features and great attention to detail, keeping in mind the requirements of our ever-evolving customers," MSI MD and told reporters here.

The company is offering the latest K15 petrol engine option with progressive smart hybrid and lithium-ion battery in the new Ertiga, he added.

"I am confident that our customers will appreciate best in fuel class efficiency, which has increased by nearly 10 per cent for the petrol variant," Ayukawa said.

He added that as a leading of the country, MSI will continue to pursue Make in

"We are further investing in our research and development centre to introduce latest technologies and higher level of localisation," he noted.

Ayukawa added that through new technology like CNG, hybrid and electric vehicles the company aims to bring down emissions and give environment-friendly vehicle options to its customers.

The next-gen Ertiga is conceptualised on fifth generation HEARTECT platform to ensure enhanced safety and noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) performance by making it stronger and more rigid.

While the new Ertiga features a new 1.5-litre petrol engine with smart hybrid technology, the diesel options come with the familiar 1.3-litre engine.

MSI said the petrol versions of the model with manual transmission comes with a fuel efficiency of 19.34 km/l while the automatic trims will give a fuel efficiency of 18.69 km/l. The diesel options would offer a fuel efficiency of 25.47 km/l.

Designed especially for India, Ertiga was first launched in in April 2012 and the company has sold over 420,000 units cumulatively since its launch.