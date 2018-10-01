Maruti posts marginal decline in September sales, export down 25.1% YoY

The country's largest car maker India (MSI) Monday reported marginal decline in total sales to 1,62,290 units in September as against 1,63,071 units in the year-ago period.

The company's domestic sales stood at 1,53,550 units, up 1.4 per cent from 1,51,400 units in September last year, MSI said in a statement.

Sales of mini segment cars, including Alto and WagonR, witnessed a 9.1 per cent decline to 34,971 units during the month under review from 38,479 units in September 2017, MSI said.

The auto major further said sales of the compact segment comprising Swift, Estilo, Dzire and Baleno rose by 1.7 per cent to 74,011 units last month as against 72,804 units in the same period a year ago.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz rose by 11.5 per cent to 6,246 units during the month.

Sales of utility vehicles, including Ertiga, S-Cross and compact SUV Vitara Brezza increased by 8.7 per cent to 21,639 units in September, from 19,900 units.

Sales of vans -- Omni and Eeco -- increased by 6.6 per cent to 14,645 units last month as against 13,735 units in the year-ago period.

Exports in September were down 25.1 per cent to 8,740 units as compared with 11,671 units in the same month last year, MSI said.