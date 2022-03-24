Maruti Suzuki names Hisashi Takeuchi as new Managing Director and CEO

The country's largest carmaker India (MSI) on Thursday said it has appointed Hisashi Takeuchi as the new Managing Director and CEO with effect from April 1, 2022.

The company's board in its meeting held on Thursday, appointed Takeuchi as the Managing Director and CEO from April 1, consequent to the completion of the term of Kenichi Ayukawa on March 31, 2022, MSI said in a statement.

In order to facilitate a smooth transition, Ayukawa will continue as a whole-time Director designated as Executive Vice Chairman till September 30, 2022, and will continue to provide guidance to the auto major, it added.

