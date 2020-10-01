Maruti Suzuki's total sales grow 31% in September to 160,442 units

The country's largest carmaker India (MSI) on Thursday reported a 30.8 per cent increase in total sales at 1,60,442 units in September.

The company had sold 1,22,640 units in September last year, MSI said in a statement.

The sales performance has to be seen in the context of lower base of September 2019, it added.

Domestic sales increased by 32.2 per cent to 1,52,608 units last month, as against 1,15,452 units in September 2019, it added.

Sales of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso stood at 27,246 units as compared to 20,085 units in the same month last year, up 35.7 per cent.

Sales of compact car segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, increased by 47.3 per cent to 84,213 units as against 57,179 cars in September last year.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz sales, however, declined by 10.6 per cent to 1,534 units as compared to 1,715 units in September last year.

Sales of utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, increased 10.1 per cent to 23,699 units as compared to 21,526 in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports in September increased by 9 per cent to 7,834 units compared to 7,188 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

With total sales of 3,93,130 units in second quarter, the company registered a growth of 16.2 per cent over the same period previous year, on a lower base, MSI said.

The company closed the April-September period with total sales of 4,69,729 units, a decline of 36.6 per cent over first half of 2019-20 fiscal, it added.

The auto major's sales performance in the first half this fiscal has to be seen in conjunction with COVID-19 related disruptions, MSI stated.