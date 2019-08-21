Maruti Suzuki seeks better lending terms for dealers amid liquidity crunch

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has asked banks to take a case-by-case approach for dealers instead of tightening norms for all.

This comes against the backdrop of multiple dealerships shutting shop due to liquidity crunch. The Indian auto industry is going through one of its worst phases, with passenger vehicle sales falling the most in nearly two decades in the April-June quarter, underscoring the subdued consumer sentiment, a slowdown in economic activity, farm distress, and a liquidity squeeze. “We had long discussions with our banks with regards to liquidity ...