Maruti ties up with manufacturers to boost production of oxygen generators

India's largest carmaker on Wednesday said it has started working with its ecosystem of suppliers to increase the production of generators and tied up with three small-scale plant companies- Airox Nigen Equipments Pvt Ltd, SAM Gas Products Pvt Ltd, and Gaskon Engineers. The company added it has been able to increase the output levels of generators by over 10 times.



On May 1, the country was facing the dual blow of the second wave of Covid-19, accentuated by an acute shortage of medical oxygen. As the government started diverting industrial oxygen for medical use, Maruti shut its factories.

" decided to involve itself in scaling up production of oxygen generators by small-scale units to help overcome the critical shortage of oxygen. We have, in less than a month, increased output levels by more than 10 times," India (MSI) India Chairman R C Bhargava said.

Bhargava said that the reason the company focused on manufacturing and installing oxygen PSA generators was that it provided oxygen at a significantly lower cost, avoid the high cost of transporting oxygen and reduce consumption of fuel. “The government and hospitals need to study this option carefully for the future," he added.