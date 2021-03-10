Max Healthcare Institute raises Rs 1,200 crore via QIP issue route

Institute Ltd(MHC) on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 1,200 crore via issue of securities.

The company, which is the country's second largest private hospital chain, has raised the capital throughqualified institutional placement(QIP).

The opened on March 4, 2021, and closed on March 9, 2021.

The healthcare major has accordingly issued6,14,12,482fresh equity sharesof face value of Rs 10 pershare at a price of Rs 195.40 per share, MHC said in a statement.

Post the QIP, the issued and subscribed equity share capital of MHC stands at 96,59,45,006 equity shares, it added.

MHC proposes to utilise the net proceeds for meeting the capital expenditure and working capital requirements, including expansion of capacity, increasing stake in existing/future subsidiariesetc, it said.

The company may also use part of the proceeds for repayment of debt and for general corporate requirements or any other purposes as maybe permissible, it added.

We would like to thank investors for their overwhelming response towards our With this, we have fortified our balance sheet to tap growth opportunities and also strengthened our investor base with blue chip domestic mutual funds and global long only funds," Chairman and Managing Director Abhay Soi said.

MHC will continue to provide high-end medical care for patients by investing in cutting-edge clinical technologies, infrastructure, clinical and management talent, he added.

Pursuant to this issue, the public shareholding of MHC stands at 29.54 per cent.

However, this includes 4.82 per cent which is not currently considered for compliance towards minimum public shareholding threshold under Sebi regulations for listed

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)