Two promoters of Max Healthcare Institute sell shares worth over Rs 515 cr

Max Ventures Investment Holdings Pvt Ltd and Analjit Singh, promoters of Institute Ltd, offloaded company's shares worth over Rs 515 crore through open market transactions.

As per the bulk deal data on BSE, Analjit Singh divested his entire 0.64 per cent stake in Institute.

Singh sold the entire 58,18,021 shares at Rs 110.7 apiece, valuing the deal at Rs 64.4 crore.

Besides, Max Ventures Investment Holdings sold over 4 crore shares at a price of Rs 110.7 per scrip, taking the total deal amount to Rs 451.1 crore.

Through separate transactions, Wf Asian Reconnaissance Fund and Smallcap World Fund Inc picked up 77 lakh shares and 2.37 crore scrips of Institute, respectively.

The scrips were purchased at a price of Rs 110.7 per share.

The total deal value for Wf Asian Reconnaissance Fund stood at Rs 85.23 crore, while Smallcap World Fund Inc purchased the shares for a total of Rs 263.22 crore.

As per Max Healthcare Institute's shareholding data for June 2020 quarter, Wf Asian Reconnaissance Fund is a public shareholder, holding 10.87 per cent stake in the firm.

Shares of Max Healthcare Institute on Friday closed 17.44 per cent higher at Rs 131.3 apiece on the

