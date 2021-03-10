AstraZeneca Pharma gets DCGI nod for lung cancer treatment drug

-
ALSO READ
AstraZeneca, Qure.ai to bring AI solutions to detect lung cancer
AstraZeneca sells cholesterol drug rights to Grünenthal for $320 million
Few facilities, costly travel: Free cancer treatment, yet patients drop out
Covishield moves closer to roll-out; SII gets in-principle nod from panel
Small delays in cancer treatment can up death risk by 10%, finds study
-
AstraZeneca Pharma India on Wednesday said it has received marketing approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI)for its product for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
"The regulatory approval of Tagrisso (Osimertinib) in India will provide better medicine for the management of non-small cell lung cancer and help patients attain a better quality of life," Astrazeneca India Managing Director Gagandeep Singh Bedi said in a statement.
Osimertinib, an oral pill, when given to patients of lung cancer whose tumour have specific mutation called EGFR mutation and who have undergone surgical removal of the lung tumour, has shown to decrease the risk ofcancer recurrence by nearly 83 per cent.
According to the Global Cancer Survey (GLOBOCAN), in 2018, the total number of new lung cancer cases were 67,795 and 63,475 deaths were reported.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU