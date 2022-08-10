Max Healthcare Q1 net profit up 12% at Rs 229 cr; revenue rises 5%

-
ALSO READ
Max Healthcare net profit at Rs 190 cr in December quarter
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
Max Financial Services Q4 consolidated net profit doubles to Rs 144 cr
Max Life incorporates pension fund subsidiary, to infuse Rs 55 crore
Allegations made in NCLT petition downright untruthful: Max Group Chairman
-
Max Healthcare on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit increased by 12 per cent to Rs 229 crore for the June quarter driven by annual price revision and normalisation of patient footfalls.
The healthcare provider had reported a net profit of Rs 205 crore in the June quarter of last fiscal.
Net revenue during the period under review rose to Rs 1,393 crore as compared with Rs 1,322 crore in the April-June quarter of the last fiscal.
"Q1FY23 performance reflects normalisation of revenues and operating EBITDA post Omicron wave in the previous quarter," Max Healthcare Institute Chairman and MD Abhay Soi said in a statement.
The quarter saw improvement in all operational and financial parameters, he added.
"With well laid out plan for distilling payor mix and expansion plans currently underway, we expect to further build on this performance in the coming years," Soi noted.
The company seeks to employ its deleveraged balance sheet towards inorganic growth in the near term, he added.
Shares of the company were trading 2.1 per cent down at Rs 373.55 apiece on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 10 2022. 15:49 IST