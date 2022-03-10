Election results LIVE: Counting in Uttarakhand, UP, Goa, Punjab from 8 am
Election Results 2022 live updates: Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab and Manipur Election Results 2022 will be declared today. Follow our live blog for the latest counting updates
UP elections | Uttarakhand Assembly elections | N Biren Singh
Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, UP, Manipur Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Counting of votes to the legislative assemblies of Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur will begin at 8 am today.
Number of seats in the five states are as follows: Uttar Pradesh (403), Punjab (117 seats), Uttarakhand (70 seats), Manipur (60 seats) and Goa (40 seats).
Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 LIVE updates: On Monday, exit polls predicted a big win for the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP in UP.
Uttarakhand election result 2022 LIVE: In Uttarakhand, all the surveys have predicted a tight contest between the ruling BJP and it's arch rival Congress.
Goa election results 2022 LIVE updates: Pollsters predict a hung assembly in the state. The main competitors are BJP and the Congress party with TMC and AAP eyeing few seats.
Punjab election result 2022 LIVE: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is likely to bag most seats in the state, according to most pollsters, while the ruling Congress may not be able to beat anti-incumbency.
Manipur election result 2022 LIVE: In Manipur, the Congress is set to lose with surveys giving the BJP-led alliance a comfortable lead.
Stay tuned for Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates
