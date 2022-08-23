JUST IN
McLaren to enter Indian market later this year, partners Infinity Cars
India sees sharp decline in IT sector's ability to fund trade deficit
HDFC Bank plans Rs 2,500-crore tier-1 bond sale amid firm credit offtake
Zomato discontinues premium membership, aims to craft a new programme
Adani-owned Mangaluru Airport seeks hike in user development fee
In-app purchase controversy: CCI to hear charges against Google this week
PharmEasy listing pull-out a sign of start-up fatigue: Market experts
Adani maintains lead over Mukesh Ambani in market cap at Rs 19.44 trn
At $29 bn, Indian fintech sector now has 14% global funding share: Report
Infosys cuts average variable payout to 70% for Q1 on margin pressure
You are here: Home » Companies » News
India sees sharp decline in IT sector's ability to fund trade deficit
Business Standard

McLaren to enter Indian market later this year, partners Infinity Cars

India is largely a low-cost and price-sensitive car market in which luxury models account for just over 1% of total annual sales of about 3 million

Topics
McLaren | Indian car market | Luxury carmakers

Reuters 

The McLaren Artura (Photo: Bloomberg)
The McLaren Artura (Photo: Bloomberg)

(Reuters) - British sportscar maker McLaren said on Monday it was entering the Indian market, with its first retail outlet set to open in Mumbai later this year.

India is largely a low-cost and price-sensitive car market in which luxury models account for just over 1% of total annual sales of about 3 million.

McLaren said it had selected Infinity Cars as its retail partner in the country, with the Mumbai outlet set to open in October.

Tesla Inc put on hold plans to sell its electric cars in India and abandoned a search for showroom space after failing to secure lower import taxes, Reuters reported in May.

Maruti Suzuki, majority-owned by Suzuki Motor Corp, dominates the entry-level, small car segment in India and is the country's biggest carmaker.

 

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on McLaren

First Published: Tue, August 23 2022. 07:34 IST

`
.