MCX Q3 net profit rises 12.56% to Rs 38.79 cr, income up to Rs 163.65 cr

MCX largely offers derivatives in the non-commodity segment

Topics
MCX | Q3 results | Multi Commodity Exchange

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

net profit
Photo: Shutterstock

Leading commodity bourse MCX on Saturday posted a 12.56 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 38.79 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022.

Its net profit stood at Rs 34.46 crore during the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's total income rose on a consolidated basis to Rs 163.65 crore in the December 2022 quarter from Rs 104.06 crore in the year-ago period.

MCX largely offers derivatives in the non-commodity segment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 21:00 IST

