Medical technology start-up Inito brings health tests to your mobile phone

Changing lifestyles are affecting millions of people today, resulting in spreading of non-communicable diseases and putting enormous pressure on the already burdened health care system. This is where home diagnostic technologies can help.

Inito, a Bengaluru-based medical technology start-up, has built a “next generation” home diagnostic device to carry out dozens of tests at home. The firm was started by IIT Roorkee alumnus Aayush Rai and IIT Madras alumnus Varun AV in 2015. The company aims to conduct laboratory grade diagnostic tests related to non-communicable ...