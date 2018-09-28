Mercedes launches new E-Class All-Terrain at Rs 7.5 mn: All you must know

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz Friday launched the all-new version of E-Class All-Terrain in India, priced at Rs 7.5 million (ex-showroom).

The model, which is BS VI compliant, comes with a four-cylinder diesel engine that generates 194 hp of power.

"Our strategy for the Indian market of launching more and more products from our global portfolio is very well received by our discerning customers," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Roland Folger said in a statement.

With this launch, the company now has an array of E-Class variants from its global portfolio available in India, he added.

The vehicle can achieve a top speed if 231 km/hr. Its rear seat backrest folds into a 40:20:40 split allowing 1,820 litres of storage.