Merger with Sony will get stuck on insolvency proceedings, says ZEEL

India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd told a tribunal on Friday its with a local unit of Japan's Group Corp will "get stuck" due to the initiation of insolvency proceedings against the Indian company.

The comments came as Zee's chief executive, Punit Goenka, on Thursday said in a statement that he expected a timely completion of a between Zee and .

Goenka on Thursday challenged the insolvency proceedings against the company initiated by India's bankruptcy court over a loan default from IndusInd Bank Ltd.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)