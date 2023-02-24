JUST IN
Wealth of prosperous Asians to reach $4.7 trillion by 2026: McKinsey report
Adani Total to start operations at LNG terminal in Dhamra by mid-June
LIC's investment in Adani Group stocks now stands close to cost: Report
Zee Entertainment insolvency: NCLAT to hear Punit Goenka's appeal today
Huge opportunity for other Indian retail brands in America: Tanishq
Adani group to hold fixed-income investor roadshow in Asia next week
Alstom, Hyderabad-based Medha Servo Drives in race for Vande Bharat tender
Siemens scaling new heights on strong performance, govt's thrust on infra
Adani Power promised to supply power in reduced price to Bangladesh: Report
Explained: Why is white the most preferred car colour in India?
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Wealth of prosperous Asians to reach $4.7 trillion by 2026: McKinsey report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Merger with Sony will get stuck on insolvency proceedings, says ZEEL

The comments came as Zee's chief executive, Punit Goenka, on Thursday said in a statement that he expected a timely completion of a merger between Zee and Sony

Topics
ZEEL | Sony | merger

Reuters  |  Bengaluru 

Zee
(Photo: Bloomberg)

India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd told a tribunal on Friday its merger with a local unit of Japan's Sony Group Corp will "get stuck" due to the initiation of insolvency proceedings against the Indian company.

The comments came as Zee's chief executive, Punit Goenka, on Thursday said in a statement that he expected a timely completion of a merger between Zee and Sony.

Goenka on Thursday challenged the insolvency proceedings against the company initiated by India's bankruptcy court over a loan default from IndusInd Bank Ltd.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on ZEEL

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 12:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.