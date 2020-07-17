JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

TDSAT reserves order on premium tariff; verdict on plans expected today

IT industry headed for Uberisation of workforce: Capgemini India CEO
Business Standard

Metal producers look to repair dents after taking Covid-19 pandemic hit

The third of the five-part series looks at pick-up in metal sector demand & prices

Topics
Coronavirus | Industrial Metals | Lockdown

Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Kolkata 

Metal firms are nearing normal capacity utilisation after shutdowns and lowering output on account of nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the pandemic. Sales started picking up in May and, more significantly, since June, with the resumption of economic activities.

Major steel producers are now operating at 85-100 per cent capacity. In the private sector, Tata Steel is operating at full capacity this month, while Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) is at 90 per cent and JSW Steel 85-90 per cent. But for the Covid-19 cases at its Bellary plant, JSW Steel, too, would have ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Fri, July 17 2020. 06:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU