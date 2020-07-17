Metal producers look to repair dents after taking Covid-19 pandemic hit

Metal firms are nearing normal capacity utilisation after shutdowns and lowering output on account of nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the pandemic. Sales started picking up in May and, more significantly, since June, with the resumption of economic activities.

Major steel producers are now operating at 85-100 per cent capacity. In the private sector, Tata Steel is operating at full capacity this month, while Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) is at 90 per cent and JSW Steel 85-90 per cent. But for the Covid-19 cases at its Bellary plant, JSW Steel, too, would have ...