Metals start-up Runaya to bring unique green technology for Odisha plant

Runaya Refining, a metals start-up company floated by the Agarwal brothers- Naivedya and Annanya, sons of Ltd's executive chairman Navin Agarwal, said it will deploy the first of its kind green technology in South East Asia for its plant in Odisha.

The project got a kick-off with chief minister Naveen Patnaik laying the foundation stone in the presence of Annanya Agarwal, chief executive officer (CEO), and Abhijit Pati, CEO, Ltd (Jharsuguda). The project is an end-to-end green solution for the recovery of aluminium and processing residual waste from Aluminium smelters.

is a sustainability solutions company with operations based on its licensed proprietary patented technology. Runaya uses a technology which is in line with its vision for Green Projects and is based on zero waste and zero discharge. This technology is being introduced for the first time in South East Asia. Runaya has the capacity to process 30,000 tonne per annum of aluminium dross into value-added product. The project will address one of the biggest challenges facing the aluminium industry today, which relates to the handling, evacuation and disposal of dross in an environmentally friendly manner. This aluminium dross processing facility is giving rise to a multi-level aluminium industry ecosystem which would further bolster the potential of aluminium ancillary industry in western Odisha and in other parts of the country.

“We are thankful to the chief minister Naveen Patnaik and the people of Odisha, for their support. We have worked passionately to bring a ‘Green’ eco-friendly technology to India and we hope that this pioneering step would set a trend for developing similar sustainable projects in the country”, Agarwal added.